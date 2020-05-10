Worcester pastor again violates social distancing requirements with services

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester pastor once again violated state social distancing rules, holding services on Mother’s Day.

Kris Casey said he didn’t know how many people attended services at Adams Square Baptist Church, but it was more than the 10-person gathering limit ordered by Gov. Charlie Baker.

It was the fourth time the church’s services violated the gathering rules. Worcester officials fined Casey $300 last week and said they fined him $500 on Thursday, but Casey said he never received the fine.

More than 250 faith leaders from around the state — but not Casey — signed a letter sent to the Baker Administration last week, asking that churches be included as essential services. Baker said he would consider the request.

Churchgoers on Sunday said that health precautions were taken inside, even though the gathering limit was violated.

“They gave out the gloves, they did the temperature check, they gave out the masks. They did the whole thing,” said Verna Khantzian.

The city has filed a criminal complaint against Casey and according to the governor’s orders he is eligible to serve prison time. Casey said he will continue to hold services violating the distancing order.

“I can’t baptize someone on a Zoom meeting,’ Casey said. “It’s part of the church’s ordinances, it’s what God has called on me to do.”

