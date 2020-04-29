Worcester pastor attempting more socially distant service after defying statewide advisory

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester pastor held another service Wednesday night after hosting more than 50 people in his church over the weekend in direct defiance of the state-wide stay-at-home advisory

Parishioners at the Adam Square Baptist Church said it was one in and one out as pastor Kris Casey appeared to limit attendance at the service. Originally, he said he would be conducting a full service once again.

Over the weekend, Casey shared a letter he sent to the city of Worcester arguing his right to hold in-person gatherings of more than 10 people despite the coronavirus restrictions.

The city promised to enforce the governor’s orders to protect safety.

On Wednesday, Casey was seen limiting access at the door and speaking with churchgoers outside — though he did not confirm exactly how many were allowed in.

“I appreciate you guys coming out here, I really do,” Casey said. “On the advice of my attorneys, I’m not making a statement tonight.”

He does plan to make a full statement in the coming days.

The church continued to live-stream its service just like many other places of worship have had to do since the onslaught of the pandemic.

Those who came or watched online said the pastor was just doing his best to protect his congregation.

“He’s a humble man, and is passionate about inner-city ministry,” Suzanne Longone, who watched online, said. “That’s why he’s here.”

