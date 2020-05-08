Worcester pastor, lawyers send letters to Gov. Baker urging him to open state’s churches

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pastor in Worcester who has recently come under fire for holding services in defiance of Governor Charlie Baker’s order banning gathering of more than 10 people sent a letter urging him to reconsider his stance.

Pastor Kris Casey and his lawyers each sent letters to the governor Friday in the hopes of getting him to reconsider his position on classifying places of worship as essential.

This comes just one day after hundreds of local faith leaders sent a letter of their own asking for the governor to do just that once the stay-at-home advisory is lifted on May 18.

In their letter, Casey’s attornies stated that Baker was infringing on their first amendment rights to worship accordingly and that Attorney General William Barr issued guidelines for just this very issue.

Barr is quoted as saying, “The legal restrictions on state and local authority are not limited to discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers.”

The attornies called on Baker to confirm that houses of worship could open immediately while practicing social distancing and enhanced sanitation.

In his letter, Casey wrote, “Regardless of your decision, I want you to understand that my position as the pastor of Adams Square Baptist Church also comes with a heavy burden. My authority to pastor this church comes directly from God, and I must follow the Lord’s leading regarding this church and how we move forward.”

The Worcester Police Department has issued a criminal complaint against pastor Kris Casey, as well as two fines — one for $300 and one for $500, neither of which Casey intends to pay. He also says he has no plans to stop. in-person services.

