Worcester pastor planning to hold more in-person services in face of hefty fines, arrest

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Receiving a $300 fine for violating Gov. Charles D. Baker’s order against large gatherings did not stop a Worcester pastor from holding another in-person service on Wednesday.

Pastor Kris Casey welcomed worshipers into the Adam’s Square Baptist Church, with the line outside well over the state mandated limit of 10 people.

“Take a stand,” Casey said during a service earlier this week. “What are they going to do? Arrest everybody?”

Wednesday’s service marked the third time the pastor violated the governor’s social distancing measures.

7NEWS was there when Casey received a $300 fine for the violation from the city.

“I don’t believe we will being paying that fine,” he said. “I believe the governor and everybody will be standing down.”

Those who attended the services say they’re confident in the safety measures put in place by the pastor.

“I have more people bumping into me in grocery shopping than I do here,” said parishioner Emma Demuth. “He has us seating apart. We’re at safe distance.”

The City of Worcester declined to comment Wednesday but has previously called out Casey for refusing to follow orders.

If Casey continues to violate the order, he could face more fines or jail time.

Despite this, Casey says he has no plans on stopping his services.

“I’m not worried about anything,” he said. “I’m taking a stand for the Lord.”

His next service is scheduled for Sunday, which will include a Baptism.

