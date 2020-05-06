Worcester pastor planning to hold more services in face of hefty fines, arrest

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pastor at a church in Worcester said he is planning on holding another service Wednesday night even after he was slapped with a hefty fine.

On Monday, Kris Casey was served a $300 fine for holding a large gathering inside the Adam’s Square Baptist church last week.

He said this will not deter him from holding more services in defiance of Governor Charlie Baker’s order banning gatherings of more than 10 people at a time.

Two weeks ago, Casey held a service for more than 55 people and another 45 attended service on Sunday.

He said the ban violates his constitutional rights.

Mayor Joseph Petty said the services are putting public health at risk.

If Pastor Kris Casey violates the order again, the fine increases to $500 or even some jail time.

