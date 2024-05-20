WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police officers responded to report of a fight between neighbors on June Street Saturday morning.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a male who suffered a laceration to his throat,” police said in a statement. “He stated that he had gotten into an argument with a neighbor who attacked him with a knife.”

Officers located the suspect, 38-year-old Kenneth Benson, at his apartment, where he was arrested without incident.

Benson was charged with assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities said the victim was “alert and conscious” as he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

