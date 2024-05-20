WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police officers responded to report of a fight between neighbors on June Street Saturday morning.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a male who suffered a laceration to his throat,” police said in a statement. “He stated that he had gotten into an argument with a neighbor who attacked him with a knife.”

Officers located the suspect, 38-year-old Kenneth Benson, at his apartment, where he was arrested without incident.

Benson was charged with assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities said the victim was “alert and conscious” as he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox