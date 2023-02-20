WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester say an investigation involving the cheerleading coaching staff at a local charter school has been closed.

A criminal investigation involving the Abby Kelley Foster Charter School was launched last week after members of the school’s cheerleading coaching staff were placed on leave, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Worcester Police Department told 7NEWS authorities were investigating a report of inappropriate sexual behavior at the time.

In an update provided on Monday, Lt. Sean Murtha said that after consulting with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the investigation had been closed with no criminal charges filed.

When reached for comment, the school’s executive director, Heidi Paluk, said the school’s internal investigation would continue.

Paluk previously told 7NEWS in a statement that outside counsel had been hired to investigate allegations of misconduct involving members of the school’s cheerleading coaching staff, who were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

