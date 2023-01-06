WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, following a robbery at a convenience store.

On the department’s Facebook page, Worcester police shared several photos of a male they say officers want to question after a robbery happened at a 7-Eleven on Park Avenue. Further details on the robbery were not released.

Officials ask that anyone with info on the man’s identity call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can message the department as worcesterma.gov/police or text the department at 274637. Those who wish to text are asked to include the keyword “TIPWPD” along with their message.

Image provided by the Worcester Police Department

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)