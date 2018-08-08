Worcester pickup truck driver recounts ordeal after massive water main break

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The driver of a pickup truck swallowed up by a sinkhole Tuesday following a massive water main break in Worcester says he thought he was driving through a puddle.

“It looked like a puddle. No one said anything to stop,” Vincent McHugh said. “I hit the gas to go through it because it looked like it was just a puddle.”

Worcester Police Chief Steve Sargent was on scene to help rescue McHugh, who was sitting on top of his pickup truck.

“You never know what’s under a sinkhole, and if it’s going to move, so we figured the quicker we got him out of there, the better off he’d be.”

The 24-inch water man break happened about 3 p.m. at Stores Street on Shore Drive near Interstate 190, officials said.

The break sent five to seven million gallons of water cascading into the streets near I-190.

Department of Public Works officials say the pipe was installed in 1955.

Frontage Road between Shore and West Boylston drives along I-190 will remain closed Wednesday as city crews work to replace the line.

Officials say residents should expect to see cloudy-colored water but it is safe to drink.

