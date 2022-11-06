AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A pursuit spanning several towns and cities in Worcester County ended with five juveniles being placed under arrest, according to officials.

In a press release, the Worcester Police department said it was around 1:10 a.m. when a patrol officer noticed a suspicious vehicle on Grafton Street. According to police, the vehicle sighted matched the image of a white Ford Explorer that was allegedly involved in a separate shooting incident.

Recognizing the vehicle, the officer reportedly called for backup before following the SUV, putting on his lights in an attempt to stop it. The vehicle then allegedly took off “at a high rate of speed” up Grafton Street, leading to a pursuit that involved at least two Worcester Police cruisers at one point.

Police later terminated the pursuit on Massasoit Road once officers observed the vehicle “driving in a reckless manner,” according to the press release.

The department said it later received an update on the vehicle, learning that Millbury Police pursued it on Route 20, toward Auburn.

By 1:50 a.m., the vehicle was reported as being disabled in Auburn.

Worcester Police, in addition to officers from Millbury, Oxford, and Auburn, along with Massachusetts State Police, responded to the scene, where five male juveniles were “removed” from the vehicle. The press release also noted that three loaded handguns were found at the scene, as well.

The police department said the males arrested are now facing firearms charges, with the driver also facing a number of vehicle-related charges, including Operating to Endanger and Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

No details on any possible injuries were given.

