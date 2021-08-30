WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A joint police operation into the unsafe operation of dirt bikes on railroad property led to the arrest of eight people, the seizure of five dirt bikes, and the recovery of three illegal firearms, Worcester police announced Monday.

A group of about 15 to 20 riders on dirt bikes, ATVs, and scooters were traveling through the Providence-Worcester Railroad property around 4 p.m. Sunday, “doing wheelies, speeding and operating them in an unsafe manner,” according to Worcester police.

When they were approached by officers, police say many in the group ignored commands to stop and tried to escape by weaving through officers and abandoning their vehicles and running away.

Arrested/charged were:

De’Marion Fedal Safro, 19, of Worcester

Jordan Campos, 24, of Worcester

Luis Valdez, 24, of Worcester

Geovani Kevllier, 21, of Worcester

Crystyyna Lopez, 20, of Worcester

