Worcester police arrest 2 more in connection with discovery of dead body in woods

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police have arrested two more men, bringing the total to three, in connection with the discovery of a dead body that was found in the woods in Worcester following a fire on Tuesday, officials said.

Primitivo Matos, 35, and Daniel Luis Rivera, 27, were both arrested over the weekend and charged with accessory after the fact (murder), police say.

Rafael Guzman, 35, was arraigned Friday in Worcester District Court on a charge of accessory after the fact. Authorities responding to a report of a blaze in the woods near 277 Granite St. around 6 a.m. extinguished the flames and found 30-year-old Benjamin Pacheco dead, according to the Worcester Police Department.