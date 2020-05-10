Worcester police arrest 2 on armed robbery charges, third suspect at large

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested for armed robbery early Sunday morning and third suspect is still at large, police said.

Officers responding to an assault on Lafayette Street around 2:45 a.m. found a woman who said she was pistol-whipped by two suspects before they stole her cellphone, police said.

A short while later, officers responding to a person with a gun on Rice Square were told that a victim was robbed at gunpoint on Grafton Street, officials said.

An investigation found that the male victim was walking home when an SUV pulled up alongside him and a man exited the vehicle with another suspect while brandishing a gun, police said.

The man, identified as Wilberto Rivera, 40, of Worcester, and his accomplice demanded the victim’s belongings, according to police. The suspects fled the scene in the SUV towards Grafton Street.

An officer located the SUV on Upsala Street and activated his cruiser lights. At that time police say the front seat passenger fled the scene.

Theresa Venuti, 41, of North Oxford and Rivera were in the backseat when they officer approached the vehicle.

Both were placed under arrest for armed robbery, police said.

