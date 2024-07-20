WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police arrested more than 50 people Friday night after disrupting an illegal car show that prompted several calls from multiple spots around the city.

Police in a statement said officers first responded to the Lincoln Plaza off Lincoln Street near 9 p.m. after citizens reported a large group of cars speeding through the shopping plaza. Police said citizens reported seeing the cars driving recklessly.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, they found skid marks and tire tracks across the parking lot and spoke with witnesses.

Less than an hour later, police said officers responded to new reports of a large gathering of cars on a lot off New Bond Street. Though several cars sped away from the area as officers arrived, police said officers were able to document some license plates.

Worcester police said officers learned a group allegedly behind the gatherings had posted a list of gathering spots online. The group listed 330 Southwest Cutoff as one such location.

Officers arrived at 330 Southwest Cutoff near 11:45 p.m. and found roughly 30 vehicles gathering behind a building. Police said there was loud music playing and cars were revving their engines.

Police also said officers recognized some of the vehicles from the earlier gathering on New Bond Street.

Worcester police said officers arrested 53 people and one juvenile on trespassing charges. Police used a patrol wagon and a bus to bring the arrested individuals to a police station and said no injuries were reported.

Police said family and friends of the people who were arrested were allowed to drive their vehicles away from the scene to avoid getting towed.

Friday night’s mass arrest came after a series of complaints since the spring of this year, according to police.

Officials said impromptu car shows popped up at locations around the city. Shows were announced on social media and usually took place in large parking lots or remote areas “where participants can drive recklessly,” according to police.

Police said the shows have “become increasingly problematic,” with reported incidents of gunshots and property damage, among other things.

Police did not publicly identify the people who were arrested Friday night and did not say when they will be arraigned.

While the people who were arrested wait for their court dates, police said officers returned to the scene on Southwest Cutoff Saturday morning to search the area for any guns that may have been discarded immediately before the arrests.

“This was done as a public safety measure because of the numerous calls for shots fired during recent gatherings,” police said. “No weapons were found.”

