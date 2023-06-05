A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody over the weekend after Worcester police say he allegedly broke into an apartment and was found in a closet by a resident.

The Worcester Police Department said Jonathan Feliciano, 34, was arrested on Saturday, June 3, after authorities responded to Millbury Street for a reported break-in.

There, a witness told officers that when she had arrived home to her apartment, she found her door damaged and a “strange male was in her closet,” according to a Worcester PD news release.

Police said the woman was able to take a picture of the male suspect before he fled the scene. The photo was then shared amongst police and, four hours later, an officer on patrol in the area of Vernon Street recognized the suspect from the picture, noting that he was “still wearing the same outfit.”

Authorities then approached the suspect, later identified as Feliciano, and confirmed he was the subject in the closet photo.

The 34 year old was then arrested and charged with breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor, vandalism, and trespassing. The department also noted that Feliciano had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, but did not describe why the warrants were issued.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)