WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man has been arrested in connection with an alleged carjacking in the city early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stolen motor vehicle in the area of 129 Water St. around 1:35 a.m. determined that a Subaru Forester had been left running when a man, later identified as Anthony Vinton, 27, got in without permission, according to Worcester police.

When confronted by the owner, police allege Vinton pushed her to the ground and drove away.

