Worcester police arrest hatchet-wielding man on assault, kidnapping charges

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police arrested a man on Sunday who they say tried to rob someone at knifepoint before being found hiding out in a driveway with a hatchet, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault with a knife in the area of 1 Irving St. around 8 p.m. spoke with the victim who said he had been forced by another man into the entryway of a nearby building and was threatened with a knife as the robber tried to take his cellphone, according to Worcester police.

Edwin Reyes, 28, of Worcester, was arrested soon after in a driveway near the intersection of Pleasant and Fruit streets and was found to be armed with a hatchet. He was later identified as the man involved in the assault on Irving Street, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, intimidating a witness, assault to rob, and trespassing.

