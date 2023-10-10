WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Connecticut was arrested after a shooting in Worcester left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries over the weekend, according to police.

The Worcester Police Department said Juan Carlos Hernandez Villegas of Danielson, Conn., was taken into custody and faces numerous firearms charges for a shooting that occurred Sunday night on Young Street.

According to the department, officers were first called to the incident around 9:25 p.m. for reports of a person being shot. Police then arrived to find a large crowd surrounding a 19-year-old woman suffering what officials said were non-life-threatening injuries.

While the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, Worcester PD said investigators concluded shots were fired after a fight broke out between multiple women during a large party in the area.

“Officers determined that a male on scene, identified as Juan Carlos Hernandez Villegas of Danielson Connecticut, took out a handgun and fired it, striking the female victim,” a news release from the department stated. “He was located on scene and placed under arrest.”

A loaded handgun was also recovered during the investigation, which police said Villegas did not appear to have a Massachusetts license for.

Charges the Conn. resident faces include:

Armed Assault to Murder



Assault and Battery by Firearm



Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm



Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm



Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License



Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card



Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling



Possession of a Firearm while in the Commission of a Felony

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)