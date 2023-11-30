WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester say a 32-year-old man from Fitchburg was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to break into a woman’s residence.

The Worcester Police Department said Oniz Janniere was arrested after officers responded to Gibbs Street early Wednesday morning for a reported break-in in progress.

Responding just before 3 a.m., the department said officers arrived to find a woman yelling from a window, stating “He’s trying to get inside!”

Police then came in contact with Janniere, who officers detained as they started to investigate.

“Officers determined that Mr. Janniere had been trying to enter the residence of a stranger,” Worcester PD stated in a news release. “A resident opened the door and saw him trying to enter, and she pushed him back with a broom stick and told him to leave.”

Authorities said that after the resident locked the door, Janniere allegedly continued to try to enter the residence before police arrived.

Searching the 32-year-old, officers found two, double-edged knives on Janniere’s person.

The Fitchburg resident was later charged with:

Attempt to Commit a Crime (Armed Burglary)

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon (2x counts)

Disorderly Conduct

Disturbing the Peace

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)