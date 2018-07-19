Worcester police arrest man who pulled knife on paramedics

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police arrested a man Wednesday after he pulled knife on paramedics.

About 10:26 a.m., police responded to the area of 21 Myrtle St. for a male that appeared to be passed out, but were told Worcester paramedics arrived moments earlier and a male they attempted to help pulled a knife on them, according to a post on the Worcester Police Department’s website.

Thomas Dulmaine, 49, of Worcester was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

An initial investigation revealed that Dulmaine pulled a double-edged switchblade from his pocket and threatened the paramedics.

Police say that while Dulmaine was still on the ground, one of the paramedics was able to step on his hand and remove the weapon from his grip.

Dulmaine was scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester County District Court.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

