WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department says it arrested a security guard on firearms charges after he allegedly shot at a driver he tried to confront.

Authorities said William Trotta, 78, was arrested after police responded to reports of shots being fired near a McDonald’s on Mill Street on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The arrest came after arriving officers first met with Trotta around 8:10 p.m. and learned the security guard tried confronting a driver who he said drove recklessly through the area.

Trotta informed police he was a security guard who had been working at a plaza nearby on 638 Chandler St.

According to the guard, the driver of a Chevy Silverado had driven through the plaza in “an extremely aggressive and reckless manner” the week before and had returned that night.

The 78 year old said the truck had driven through the plaza “in a dangerous manner again,” and into the neighboring McDonald’s, where Trotta decided to pull his own vehicle behind it, blocking the driver from easily exiting.

From there, police said Trotta approached the pickup truck and tapped on the window, leading to the truck driver intentionally backing into Trotta’s vehicle multiple times before fleeing.

Police said Trotta fired two shots at the Silverado as it fled, capping off a sequence of events that officers confirmed via surveillance footage.

The security guard was eventually arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, according to Worcester PD.

Authorities have not yet released any other info on the driver of the Silverado or whether police were still searching for the vehicle.

