WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a bus driver in Worcester on Wednesday.

Dashaun Stokes-Sims was placed under arrest at the Worcester Police station. His charges include armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Emergency crews were called to the scene onboard a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus that was parked on the side of Lincoln Street around 2:40 p.m., according to police.

The driver was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was slashed from ear to chin and was rushed to the hospital where he received 100 stitches on his face and several more on his hand.

