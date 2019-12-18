Worcester police ask for help identifying man wanted in McDonald’s assault

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help identifying a man who they say is wanted in connection with an assault that unfolded at a McDonald’s in the city.

The assault took place at the fast-food chain’s Mill Street location, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Surveillance cameras captured several images of the man. One showed a large gash above his left eye.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)