WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are seeking the public’s help in finding two men who have been reported missing.

Syden Kami, 72, and Adil Kami, 35, were reported missing from Adams Street.

Syden was wearing a green Jets jacket and pushing Adil in a wheelchair.

Adil was last seen in a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.