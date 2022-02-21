WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help in their search for a man who walked away from his rest home on Monday.

Richard Johnson, 75, walks with a cane and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow jacket.

He is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and has a medium build.

Police say he may have been confused when he walked away from the Donna Kay Rest Home.

He is known to walk near the Route 190 off-ramp by West Boylston Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

