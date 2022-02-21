WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help in their search for a man who walked away from his rest home on Monday.

Richard Johnson, 75, walks with a cane and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow jacket.

He is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and has a medium build.

Police say he may have been confused when he walked away from the Donna Kay Rest Home.

He is known to walk near the Route 190 off-ramp by West Boylston Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox