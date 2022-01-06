WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 13-year-old.

Jecenia Santiago was last seen at the Burncoat Middle School earlier in the day on Thursday, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

She was wearing a pink sweater, black backpack, and jeans.

She is described as being about 5 feet tall with a slim build.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

