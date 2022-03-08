WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester police department is turning to the public for help in the search for a missing 13-year-old.

Officers said Jose Pacheco climbed out of his bedroom window at his home on Newbury Street and left the area on foot, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

He is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with a slim build, and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing black, purple and yellow New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

