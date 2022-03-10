WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 14-year-old boy as well as two other teenagers.

Cyrus Castillo climbed out of his bedroom window Tuesday night and left his home, according to Worcester police.

He is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches with a medium build.

Castillo was last seen wearing a sweatshirt featuring the rapper Ice Cube and black sweatpants with gray sides.

Worcester police are also looking for two other missing teens, including 14-year-old Nayshaliz Rivera and 13-year-old Jose Pacheco. Those teens also went missing Tuesday.

Anyone with information on any of the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Worcester police at 508-799-8606.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)