WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are asking for help as they search for a missing teenager who did not make it to school on Friday.

Sadie Beauregard, 14, lives in the Dewey Street area and attends the Sullivan Middle School though police say she never arrived at class and never returned home.

She is described as being about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with shoulder-length black hair.

Sadie was last seen wearing a white jacket, pajama pants, and crocs.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating fourteen-year-old girl Sadie Beauregard, who lives in the Dewey St area. She attends Sullivan Middle School, but did not go to school today and has not returned home. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/8Pv11wmcCz — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 12, 2022

