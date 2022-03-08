WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are asking for help as they search for a missing teenager who did not return home from school Tuesday.

Nayshaliz Rivera, 14, was last seen at South High School, according to police.

She is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build.

She was last seen wearing gray leggings, a gray sweatshirt and a white tank top. Police say she may be in the Harrison Street area or somewhere with other South High students.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

