WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police is turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Sue Paye was last seen near Mason Street, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page. In the past, she has gone to New York City and police said she is known to ride the bus.

She is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slim build and black and gold hair.

— Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) February 8, 2022

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

