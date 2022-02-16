WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 17-year-old.
Katherine Leonard left her home Wednesday afternoon after an argument and has not been seen since police say.
She is described as being about 5 feet, 2 inches with a slim build.
Katherine was last seen wearing a white sweater and black pants.
Any one with information is urged to call police at 508-799-8606 or 911.
