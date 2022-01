WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old.

Allison Latino was last seen near Trowbridge Circuit.

She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

The WPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating Allison Latino, a sixteen-year-old girl who is missing from the area of Trowbridge Circuit. Allison is about 5'2" with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes. If anyone knows her location, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/sEp0sOxhw7 — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) January 10, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)