WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are searching for a teenager who they say ran away from home Tuesday night.

Cyrus Castillo, 14, allegedly climbed out his bedroom window and has not been seen since police say.

He is about 5 feet, 4 inches with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a sweatshirt of the rapper Ice Cube and black sweatpants with gray sides.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 508-799-8606.

