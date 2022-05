WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy.

Rajabu Arabi was last seen in the city’s Hollis Street area. He’s described as 5′ 6″, 119 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 508-799-8606.

WPD is asking for the public's help in locating Rajabu Arabi, a twelve-year-old boy who was last seen in the Hollis Street area. He is 5’6”, 119lbs, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt & tan pants. If you have information about his location, please call 911 or 508-799-8606 pic.twitter.com/JnSupp5L0J — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) May 19, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)