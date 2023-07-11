WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police have asked for the public’s help as they investigate a standoff between law enforcement and a man barricaded in a local home last week.

Police said officers were called to the home off Colby Avenue on Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. after they said a man allegedly shot two of his family members.

Police said the man then fired at responding officers and ran inside the home after initially complying with orders to get on the ground.

Authorities remained on scene throughout the day Friday and eventually took the man into custody after roughly 13 hours, according to police.

Police said the two family members who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The man accused of shooting his family members was also treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.

In a new tweet on Tuesday, police said they are seeking videos or photos from members of the public taken during the incident last week.

Anyone with such photos or videos is asked to contact police at StoneR@worcesterma.gov or (508) 799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)