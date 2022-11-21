WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend.

The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night.

According to the department, Castillo is 5’6″ and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, sweatpants, and black Crocs.

Anyone with info on the 12-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the police department at 508-799-8606.

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating twelve-year-old Randell Castillo, who ran away from his Piedmont St home last night. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/N4iIjKj4wI — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) November 21, 2022

