Worcester police asking for public’s help in finding missing woman

Credit: Worcester Police Dept.

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help finding a missing woman from Worcester.

Sandra Nieves, 48, was last seen in the area of Washburn Street Wednesday morning and police say she may be confused.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and eyes and a cast on her left foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

 

