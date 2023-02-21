WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department will launch its new body camera program on Monday.

Hundreds of officers will wear the cameras both in public and during calls to private residences, according to the department.

City Manager Eric Batista says the goal of the program is to increase safety of both law enforcement and the public, as well as aid in internal investigations and increase the quality of evidence.

Worcester officers have been trained on the equipment. A pilot program was also conducted in the city in 2019.

Boston Police have been using body cameras for a few years.

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty and other local leaders are expected to give a body camera demonstration Tuesday at 8 a.m.

