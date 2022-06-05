WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police honored a fallen officer at a ceremony over the weekend.

Officer Manny Familia died last summer while attempting to rescue a teenager from drowning, leaving behind a wife and two children.

The police department held a memorial ceremony for Familia Sunday and renamed the road leading to the water at Green Hill Park “Officer Manny Familia Way” in his honor.

