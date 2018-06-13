Worcester police identify woman hit, killed in crosswalk

Worcester police at the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident Tuesday night.

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A woman who was hit by an SUV while walking in a crosswalk in Worcester Tuesday night has died, police said.

Gabriella Lowell, 20, was found unconscious in the roadway by officers responding to a 9 p.m. report of a pedestrian struck on Grafton Street, Worcester police said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old man who was driving the blue 2006 Nissan Pathfinder that hit her remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

His name has not been released and no criminal charges have been announced.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the man hit Lowell while she was crossing Grafton Street in a marked crosswalk.

The incident remains under investigation.

