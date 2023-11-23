WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Worcester Thursday after what appeared to be a suspicious death at a massage business on Pleasant Street, police said.

Officers could be seen blocking the entrance to Angies Bodywork Spa at 383 Pleasant Street early Thursday afternoon.

In a later update, the Worcester Police Department said officers first responded around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a female “experiencing a possible medical issue.”

Police said a male individual soon flagged down arriving officers and brought them to an unconscious female.

Officers rendered medical aid, according to police, until the unconscious female was pronounced dead.

“The death appears to be suspicious,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Police remained on scene around 9 p.m., with Angies Bodywork Spa still taped off.

Neighbors reacted, in the meantime, describing the initial police response and sharing their thoughts on the situation.

“I’m shocked,” said Richard Caballero. “Like, what happened in there?”

One other person said they saw “a whole bunch of cops and stuff.”

Caballero said his children told him about the police cars and ambulances outside.

“I was like, OK, what happened? Maybe a crash or something,” he said.

“Now, we got to watch out whatever happened here,” he continued.

