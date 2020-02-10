Worcester police investigating after 2 seriously injured in early morning shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are investigating a shooting that left two people with serious injuries early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of possible gunshots in the area of Northampton Street around 1 a.m. found two shooting victims suffering from serious injuries, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651.

