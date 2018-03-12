Worcester Police investigating after man, 7-year-old struck by car

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are investigating after a man and his 7-year-old niece were struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

According to officials, police received a call for a pedestrian accident on Grafton Street just after 8 a.m.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene. The man and the young girl were taken to a nearby hospital.

Accident reconstruction crews were called in to investigate the scene.

According to police, a gray Nissan Altima was traveling down Grafton Street when it struck the man and girl, who were not in a crosswalk. The vehicle stopped immediately. The driver said he did not see the pedestrians.

No charges have currently been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)