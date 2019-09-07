Worcester police investigating after man hospitalized in shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Country Club Boulevard Saturday evening, police said. A 37-year-old gunshot victim was taken to the hospital.

The man’s condition is not known. No further information was immediately available.

