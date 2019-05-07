Worcester police investigating after man seriously injured in stabbing

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance on Oread Street about 3:52 a.m. found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Worcester police. The victim was taken a nearby hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

Anonymous tips can be texted to 273637 TIPWPD + your message or sent to worcesterme.gov/police.

