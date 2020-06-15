Worcester police investigating after man shot in the neck

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the neck on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Austin Street around 8 p.m. found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to Worcester police. The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651 or text anonymous tips by sending it to 274637 TIPWPD or send a web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police.

