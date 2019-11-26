Worcester police investigating after man struck, killed by motorist

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a motorist Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian near 229 Park Ave. around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the victim and identified him as a 66-year-old man.

The driver stayed at the scene.

No further information has been released.

