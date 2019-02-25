WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck by a car late Sunday night.

Officers responding to Vernon Street just before midnight discovered the victim with undisclosed injuries.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)