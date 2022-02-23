WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police launched an investigation after two shooting victims showed up at a local hospital on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a local hospital’s emergency room just before 7 p.m. met with a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman who were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Worcester police.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

